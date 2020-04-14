New Coronavirus Case In Natrona County Brings Area’s Total To 34

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Tuesday reported a new case of COVID-19 in the area, bringing the county's total to 34.

According to a news release, health officials are working to trace the case. That process includes interviewing the patient, gathering the patient's travel history and possible places of exposure, and reaching out to and identifying possible contacts as soon as possible.

The new case, along with their immediate household members, is self-quarantining.

