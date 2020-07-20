New Drone Video Shows Beartooth Wilderness in All Its Glory

I've seen a lot of videos showcasing the beauty of the Beartooth Highway. I haven't come across a lot that show the surrounding wilderness. That changed today as there's a new drone video that shows the Beartooth Wilderness in all its glory.

Peak Productions just dropped this sweet drone video on YouTube.

This shows one of the most beautiful roadways in America. U.S. Route 212 hugs the Wyoming and Montana border and includes areas as far east as Minnesota.

If you're the adventurous type, this part of Wyoming/Montana is an epic hiking trip.

Climbing Mount Wood is an option if you want to take that hike a step further.

The Beartooth Highway is on my family's "we hope to do this someday" list. Must-drive highway? Absolutely.