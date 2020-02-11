New Gallup Poll Claims 9 Out of 10 People Happy With Their Life

I have to admit that I didn't realize how happy I was. Based on a new Gallup poll, I at least should be pleased as they claim a vast majority of people are happy with their life.

You can check out this brand new Gallup poll for yourself. Their study says that a new high water mark for happy people has been reached with a whopping 90% of people say they are satisfied with their personal life. For comparison, that number hovered around the 78 to 80% mark back in 2010.

There are some other interesting numbers if you dig a little deeper into their questions. The most satisfied people in this poll make more than $100,000, are married, graduated from college and are men. Hmm.

The least happy people in this poll are unmarried with high school or less education and make less than $40,000 per year.

Another thing that I find interesting about this happiness poll is another Gallup poll a month prior to this one claimed that happiness isn't as widespread in the US as it used to be. Does this mean that we're happier, but only in certain parts of the US?

This begs the ultimate question if you are happy. What say you?