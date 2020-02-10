Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (2/7/20 – 2/10/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jineane Baker -- Public intoxication.

David Decator -- Public intoxication.

Dennis Farris -- Serve jail time.

Jerald Friday -- Public intoxication.

Shidawn Gagon -- Fail to comply.

Patrick Gamhart -- Fail to appear; criminal warrant; controlled substance possession.

Zachary Hearn -- Serve jail time.

Jessica Hill -- Aggravated assault; battery.

Shannon Houser -- Fail to appear.

Rocky Johnson -- Controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Jason Knigge -- Hold for probation and parole.

Bryant MacMillan -- Driving while under the influence.

Rory Meehan -- Interference; disturbing the peace.

Kristen Moore -- Serve jail time.

Johnathan O'Neill -- Fail to comply x2; fail to appear x2; interference.

Justin Overman -- Controlled substance possession x2.

Patrick Reed -- Courtesy hold/other agency.

Marisa Santos -- Controlled substance possession; driving while under the influence.

David Sheets -- Trespassing.

Jerry Shrock -- Fail to comply x3.

Jamie Strong -- Serve jail time.

Jayce Spencer -- Suspended/revoked driver's license - enhanced.

Tanya Van Patten -- Hold for Wyoming Women's Center.