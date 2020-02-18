New Interactive Map Takes Wyoming Road Trips To The Next Level

Am I the only one that gets through this point of the Wyoming winters by planning ahead for summer?

One of our favorite things to do in the summer as a family is taking a road trip around our amazing state.

Thanks to a new interactive map from Wyo Parks we can take our road trips to the next level.

Just launched last week, this new map allows you to take an up-close look at Wyoming's numerous monuments and markers.

Western History nerds buffs are collectively clapping and cheering, I just know it.

According to the website, there are several reasons this interactive map was developed.

The GIS-based database contains a profile for each of the 1,000+ monuments and markers, including the name, longitude/latitude and a description of the significance to Wyoming’s history or prehistory. In addition, approximately half of the markers also contain a photograph of the monument or marker. This program will greatly aid the public searching for information on geological features, historical events, and people who have shaped Wyoming’s rich history, be it for educational, tourism or other purposes.

To check out the markers along your route all you have to do is click the green square at the location you'd like to look at.

Then click the arrow on the right to see a write-up explaining the history and purpose of the markers and picture (when available).

Esri Canada, Esri, HERE, Garmin, USGS, NGA, EPA, USDA, NPS

How fun would it be to map out a road trip based on your favorite Wyoming markers, or simply make sure you stop at a few of the best ones as you travel across our beautiful state?