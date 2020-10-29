The Wyoming Business Council has created two new funds to allocate the final $114 million in remaining CARES Act funding to help the agriculture industry, and businesses and nonprofits with losses and expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a prepared statement from the Business Council.

These business relief programs funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act for the new Agriculture Fund and the Endurance Fund will be open for applications from Monday through Nov. 18.

“The effects of COVID-19 haven’t disappeared from our communities and businesses,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in the prepared statement.

The Agriculture Fund has $90 million reserved for farmers and ranchers who have experienced business interruptions. Awards up to $250,000 will be available for agricultural producers who were established on or before March 13.

The Endurance Fund will have at least $24 million for businesses and nonprofits to cover COVID-19 related losses and expenses. Awards up to $250,000 will be available for all affected Wyoming businesses. Eligible nonprofits include 501(c)(3), 501(c)(6), 501(c)(12) and 501(c)(19) that spend no more than 50% on lobbying. The fund may increase if unused CARES Act money from other programs is diverted to it.

Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell said agriculture production is seasonal, so the $90 million allows farmers and ranchers to better capture 2020 losses and expenses.

Dorrell added many Wyoming businesses and nonprofits still need help and the Endurance Fund will help cover their losses.

Eligible agriculture, business and nonprofit entities can apply one time per fund.

Recipients of the previous Business Relief Program awards authorized by the now-closed funds created by Legislature in May -- Interruption, Relief and Mitigation -- may apply for the two new funds if they have eligible losses or expenses since their previous application dates.

The Business Council will hold informational webinars for interested applicants today, Friday and Monday at wyobizrelief.org.

