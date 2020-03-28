Number of Reported Wyoming Coronavirus Cases Rises to 82

The novel coronavirus is now present in 15 of Wyoming's 23 counties, with several new counties reporting their first cases over the past few days.

The state total is now 82. Nearly half of those are in Fremont and Laramie counties, which are reporting 20 and 19 cases, respectively.

There are 13 cases in Teton County, where community spread has been confirmed. Natrona County has eight cases.

Over 1,500 Wyomingites have been tested for the virus. No deaths have been reported in the state.