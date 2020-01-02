Old School Video Shows Oil Drilling North of Casper 100 Years Ago

If you love your oil field history, you're gonna love this video showing a slice of franking life north of Casper nearly 100 years ago.

This video was produced by Burlington Railroad way back in the day. According to the YouTube description, it shows work in the Salt Creek Oil Field back in the 1920's. It's one of the most comprehensive videos of the oil well work flow from that era that I've ever seen.

From a panorama of all the pipes and construction of the foundation, you get to see these teams do what they do looking for a gusher. This includes one roughneck preparing the nitro blast. About 6 minutes in, you get to see the fruits of their labor.

The date this video was captured is estimated to be in the 1920's to early 1930's based on one of the guys involved in this oil well project who left the area in 1931, so it has to be prior to that.

WyoHistory has an interesting article documenting the history of the Salt Creek Oil Field area including the companies involved in drilling this area throughout the past 100 years.