Watch a Rooster Show a Delivery Guy Who’s Really Boss

My dad worked for the post office most of his adult life. He knew what this delivery guy learned. You don't mess with a rooster when you're trying to deliver a package.

This special video moment was just shared by theCHIVE on Facebook. Be warned that his delivery buddy adds some saucy play-by-play if you have sound turned up that is definitely NSFW,

The Frugal Chicken shared some tips on how to stop a rooster attack. This delivery guy didn't do any of those things. If you try karate on the rooster, it will not suddenly make him your friend. They explain that roosters have this built-in defense mechanism built into their instincts and undoing it requires lots of rooster re-education. That would be a fun class to attend.