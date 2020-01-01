Hurricane Force Winds Reported on Casper’s Outer Drive

It is very windy in Casper. That's not news. But, it is worth passing along that hurricane force winds were reported on Outer Drive.

The National Weather Service in Riverton shared this on their Facebook page today. For the record, hurricane force winds mean any wind speed of 74 mph or greater.

So, not only did we have hurricane force winds on Outer Drive New Year's Eve, but they were the strongest winds reported in Wyoming for the last day of 2019.

The windy conditions continued today and the NWS indicated that hurricane force winds are also possible today.