Watch Sweet Story of the Blind Bison Who Fell a Love with a Cow

If you have a heart for bison, here's a sweet story of a blind bison that found love.

The Animal Rescue Site shared this story which isn't actually new, but it's worth revisiting. It was originally covered by USA Today back in 2017. According to the story that's been updated by The Animal Rescue Site, this bison is named Helen and fell in love with a cow at Lighthouse Farm Sanctuary in Oregon.

I've never thought of Helen as much of a bison name, but that's just me.

The story says that the calf Helen became fond of is named Oliver. It was Oliver that brought Helen out of her bison shell and caused her to become active and sociable again.

If you'd like to keep up with the love story of Helen and Oliver, follow Lighthouse Farm Sanctuary on Instagram. They frequently share new pics of this adorable duo.