[VIDEO] Fun New Way of Skiing While Strapped to a Horse

Wyoming often takes normal sports and give them a little bit of a Wyoming spin. So that's why I wasn't too shocked to find out that we did it to skiing. Getting horses to run in the snow while we attach ourselves to the back and hold on for dear life.

Skijoring isn't all that new and we actually have several places in Wyoming to participate in this fun winter activity. Jackson hole is one of the top places to do this. (Go figure.)

But seriously, I think it's time I get out of the house and give this exciting sport a try! Then maybe I can call myself a true Wyomingite.