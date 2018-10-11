‘Opera Wyoming’ Premieres Season In Casper

"Once upon a time, a group of artists with different backgrounds all moved to Casper, Wyoming, met, and became friends."....operawyoming.org

So begins the story of a group of talented performers with a vision that has now become reality. Opera Wyoming launches its first season Friday, October 12th, with their premiere performance in Casper. "A Night At The Opera", brings together a group of very talented singers and musicians to present opera pieces that should be familiar to most audiences, according to Executive Director Emily Quintana.

Future shows will include other related genres, including musical theatre. "Opera kind of morphed into Broadway," said Quintana, "Broadway is kind of a child of opera as amplification came in, so even modern musicals have their roots, their basis in opera."

Artistic Director of the company, Daniel Quintana, says they're working toward creating impact statewide. "We're based in Casper, but we really want to make it a Wyoming opera company," he said, "so there will be a major community initiative with each town throughout Wyoming."

The Quintanas say Opera Wyoming will be holding auditions in the future for those who are interested in joining the company.

"A Night At The Opera" will be performed Friday, October 12th, at 7:00pm at the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper. Tickets are $12.00 and can be purchased through the Opera Wyoming website, WyoMade in downtown Casper, or at the door.

Opera Wyoming Future Shows: