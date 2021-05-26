People Magazine AND Casper Wyoming Both Say The Mullet is Back

Okay, maybe People Magazine doesn't exactly say that the mullet is back...but close enough for us.

In a recent article, they stated that of all the hairstyles listed in their poll, the mullet was the one that the highest percentage of men would bring back.

In a survey of 2,000 men, 20% said that if they could bring one popular hairstyle from a bygone decade back into fashion, it would be the classic '80s mullet, followed by '90s "curtain bangs" (15%) and the 2010s undercut (10%).

The mullet is commonly described as "business in the front and party in the back" and consists of a shorter cut on the top and sides of the head, and a longer (usually at least to the collar of a shirt) length in the back.

Here in Wyoming, I have definitely seen a resurgence of this trend on both men and boys (yes my husband and one of my sons HAS had one recently) and I've often heard it called "The Cowboy Mullet".

So, I thought I would take the question "Are Mullets back?" to Facebook and see what you thought.

After all, I am obviously biased.

Overwhelmingly you agreed with me.

"YES" you shouted (while laughing) the mullet IS indeed back!

There were a few naysayers but it was easy to see that here in Wyoming the mullet is decidedly the chosen haircut of the year.

Below is our post from Facebook and I feel very strongly that it is 100% worth your time to peruse through the comments.

Not only is the GIF game epically hilarious but, there are some pictures of locals rocking their mullets that you NEED to see.

And that includes a dog mullet...yes we are serious.

See...what did I tell you?

Here is a collage of a few of the mullets featured in the comments, just in case you missed them.

PS. Yes Sarah Weinhandl, we agree, your son absolutely wins the award for the best mullet in town.