PHOTOS: Hundreds of Grade School Students Attend Annual Cow Belle Ag Expo

The Natrona County Cow-Belles hosted their 30th annual Ag Expo at the Industrial building in Casper yesterday and today.

They had 18 booths presenting agricultural topics to a total of 750 third grade students over the two day period.

Presentations covered a range of topics including leather making, sheep herding, tractor mechanics and animal anatomy.

Students swung ropes at steer dummies and walked alpacas around in circles.

Check out all the fun below!