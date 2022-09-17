PHOTOS: Funky Junk Fall Edition Packs Downtown Casper on Saturday

It was a lovely day for shopping.

The Funky Junk Fall Edition was in full-swing on Saturday, as hundreds of Casper shoppers descended upon the 'Funky Junk District,' located near 6th and Durbin streets for an afternoon of music, food, arts, crafts, and so much more.

Funky Junk District owner Whitney Asay started throwing 'Funk Junk Festivals' as a way to give vendors an opportunity to sell their goods to a whole lot of people, and the results have spoken for themselves.

Check out these photos from the event on Saturday, and be sure to stay tuned to the Funky Junk District page to learn about upcoming events!