Pics and Video of a Real Working Wyoming Ranch Near Riverton

I've seen plenty of beautiful Wyoming properties that call themselves ranches. In the case of this one near Riverton, it really is a working Wyoming ranch and I have the pics and video to prove it.

This is known as the Hidden Springs Ranch and it's located in one of the most underrated parts of Wyoming in the central part of the state near Riverton. Real horse, cattle and cowboys here.

Hidden Springs Ranch | Riverton, Wyoming from Fay Ranches on Vimeo.

Hidden Springs is a ranch that not only sees real work done, but also features a wide variety of wildlife that travel across the property.

Fay Ranches have this property listed with some additional details:

This 6,225± acre ranch, with a combined 33,148± acres of state and federal grazing leases, includes all the necessary improvements that make this an efficient cattle operation. These improvements include a main home, ranch hand home, bunkhouse, shop, barn, and efficient cattle working facility.

What does this kind of working Wyoming ranch cost you? As of this writing, the asking price is $7,500,000. Is it worth it? Beauty is in the eye of the beholder for sure, but if you're looking for a real working ranch in Wyoming, this is definitely that.

