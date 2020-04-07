Play Our Virtual Easter Egg Hunt For a Chance at $200

Spring is here and so is the Easter Bunny! He has left all kinds of Easter eggs all over our site and app and we need your help to find them.

Once you find an Easter egg, enter the code on the egg right here for a chance to win a $200 cash gift card courtesy of Michelle Trost Hall - Broker One Real Estate. The more eggs you find, the more entries you get.

Be sure to download our app and turn on alerts for exclusive hints.

In addition, earn more entries from our station and our sponsor by liking, sharing, following, subscribing and more!

Here is what you are looking for. Once you find an egg, enter the code on the egg right here.

Good luck and happy hunting!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app