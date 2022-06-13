Post Malone Reveals Birth of Daughter and Engagement

Post Malone has announced to the world that he is officially a father. Not only that but he's also engaged to be married.

On Monday (June 13), Post Malone appeared on The Howard Stern Show, and in true Posty fashion, the Twelve Carat Toothache artist casually dropped two bombshells in the middle of a conversation with the legendary radio host. When Stern asked Post Malone about what time he typically wakes up and hits the studio, Malone subtly mentioned that kissing his newborn child has become part of his daily routine.

"I woke up at 2:30," Post Malone said. "At 2:30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl, and played some video games."

At that point, Howard Stern was quick to jump on the new piece of information Posty subtly brought to light. The famed interviewer asked Malone who exactly he was referring to when he said "baby girl."

"'Baby girl,' you're referring to your girlfriend or you have a baby?" asked Stern.

Almost as if the change in conversation was expected, Post Malone quickly responded, confirming that he was in fact referring to his newborn child.

"No, that's my daughter," replied Posty.

From there, the "Cooped Up" rap-crooner went on to explain his reasoning for keeping his daughter's birth quiet up until this point. Post implied that he would like the child to be exposed to the public on her own terms rather than having her be in the limelight because of her famous father.

Malone continued: "Yeah, I want to let her make her own decisions."

Continuing to tap into Post Malone's current personal life, Howard Stern questioned the Dallas artist's relationship status to find out where he stands with the mother of his daughter. That's when Malone let Stern's listeners know that he's getting ready to tie the knot.

"Is she your girlfriend or your wife at this point?" asked Stern.

"She's my fiancée," said Malone.

The news that the "One Right Now" artist was going to be a dad for the first time broke last month when it was confirmed that Post Malone and his wife-to-be were expecting a child.

Posty also made headlines recently when his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, failed to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Post Malone also recently revealed that he smokes up to 45 cigarettes per day.

Hear the audio clips of Post Malone announcing the birth of his daughter and his engagement on The Howard Stern Show below via TMZ.