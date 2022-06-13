New Study Claims Wyoming Is One of the Least Fun States, But We’re Cool With It

It is no secret that Wyoming isn't for everyone. Most residents know this and would prefer to keep more of our more popular past times and scenic locations a secret anyway.

Here are two prime examples: the Cowboy State has the country's first national park (in Yellowstone National Park) and also the first national monument (in Devils Tower). The former sees constant issues, with tourists often disobeying safety rules, whether it's getting to close to the wildlife or not respecting the land.

A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, lists "2022's Most Fun States in America" and Wyoming scored deep in the bottom half.

That might not be a bad thing though. As summer is almost officially upon us, do we want the rest of the world to know how truly awesome we were?

According to the study, Wyoming ranked 35th overall. WalletHub stated:

With pure enjoyment in mind, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank. They range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.

Here are a some of those key metrics and how Wyoming matched up in comparison to the rest of the country:

Access to National Parks: 2nd

State & Local Expenditures on Parks & Recreation per Capita: 4th

Entertainment & Recreation: 39th

Nightlife: 45th

Restaurants per Capita: 48th

Fitness Centers per Capita: 47th

Marinas per Capita: 46th

Variety of Arts, Entertainment & Recreation Establishments: 47th

As is often times the case with these types of studies, Wyoming's small population no doubt played a part in a number of the key metrics. That being said, some of the things that weren't individually factored into the study include a plethora of outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, fishing, hunting, camping, etc.

While it's human nature to want to be the best (or at least among the best), this is one of the times were not scoring high might work to Wyoming resident's favor. The less people that know how awesome it is, the better.

