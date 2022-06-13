Natrona County Arrest Log (6/8/22 – 6/12/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Marissa Allen -- Hold for probation and Parole

Yolanda Barrera -- Fail to Appear

Christopher Blevins -- NCIC Hit, Contract Hold/billing

Alfred Brown -- DWUI, Driving Under Suspension

Logan Corominas -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Sherry Finch -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Colton Frye -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Cameron Hatch -- Speed too Fast, Attempt to Elude, Property Destruction: $1,000 or More, DWUS

Joseph Herrera -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply

Lenward Hicks -- Criminal Warrant

Latoya Lewis -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Patrick Little -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Glenna McPherson -- Criminal Trespass

Steven Moyer -- Serve Jail Time

Chad Mulloy -- Fail to Appear x2

Casey Neal -- Criminal Warrant

Gary Papke -- Violate Protection Order, Criminal Entry, Hold for probation and Parole

Michael Poulos -- Theft - $1,000 or More

Joshua Roberts -- Criminal Warrant

Travis Schaub -- Trespassing

Jerry Shrock -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Solana Sisneros -- Fail to Appear, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

David Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Bryan Smith -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

James Stewart -- Fail to Register as Sex Offender - 1st Offender, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Criminal Warrant

Shakota Stinson -- Serve Jail Time

Connor Tubridy -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Assault and Battery, Liquor Law-Minors in Possession/Public I

Hosea White -- Hold for Probation and Parole, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Charlette Whiteman Bearing -- Fail to Comply

Richard Woertman -- NCIC Hit