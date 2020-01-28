‘Priceless’ Treasure Found in Thrift Store Jacket Leaves Woman Awestruck

When Karsten Everhart purchased a jacket at a thrift store in Alabama she found something tucked deep inside a pocket. She hit the secondhand jackpot -- not because what she found was expensive (it's not worth any money) -- but because to her, it's priceless...

I bought this jacket a couple months back at a thrift store. It looked like it had hardly been worn and was only $10 so I couldn’t say no especially since I needed a thicker jacket for winter. The other day I decided to put something in the right breast pocket and felt something inside. Pulled the contents out and found these quotes very neatly written out. They feel more like encouraging words than quotes and I encourage everyone to read them.

Karsten Everhart

Karsten posted her find to the wildly popular Facebook group Weird Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared where it gained immediate attention. The group allows members to display unusual, creepy, funny and outlandish secondhand oddities.

Karsten is so happy the post is being shared.

Even if one person sees it, it's more than just me. I deal with depression and anxiety so finding these really made my day. If I can get it to reach someone that might be going through a tough time it would be worth every penny I paid. I really just want to help those out there that might need a sign.

Now, only questions remain. Did someone write these down and pop them in the pocket to give a gift to themselves or to the person who bought the jacket? Were they struggling with some insurmountable mountains or just have a poet's soul? Were they a gift from someone else and kept close to the heart? We may never know...