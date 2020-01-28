Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/24/20 – 1/28/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jordan Alegria -- suspended/revoked driver's license

Thomas Allee -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession

Jason Beals -- driving while under the influence, lane violation, open container in vehicle, texting while driving

Michael Bowden -- driving while under the influence, open container in a vehicle

Zairen Boykin -- serve jail time

Yoni Cojolon-us -- immigration hold

Ronald Condelario -- driving while under the influence

Dionne Daley-Alegria -- suspended/revoked driver's license

James Drake -- violate protection order

Carmella Driftwood -- methamphetamine possession

Alyssa Frechea -- controlled substance possession

Maximo Gonzalez-Cortez -- suspended/revoked driver's license, no insurance

Shayla Harris Morisette -- controlled substance possession, wrongful taking or disposing of property

William Hoffman -- suspended/revoked driver's license

Timothy Houck -- hold for probation and parole

William Jackson -- district court bench warrant, hold for probation and parole

Steve Knox -- controlled substance possession, trespassing, public intoxication

Austin Larvie -- public intoxication

Levi Lee -- criminal warrant

Danielle Leonard -- driving while under the influence

Tasha Meacham -- hold for district court

William Miller -- hold for probation and parole

Martha Moss -- failure to comply

Shawn Newport -- no insurance, suspended/revoked driver's license, failure to appear

Samantha Spicer -- driving while under the influence, open container-operating vehicle, traffic violation x2, interference

Randy Strom -- disturbance

Arnaldo Valenzuela -- driving while under suspension, insurance required

Miranda Warner -- burglary, larceny, grand larceny, criminal warrant, NCIC hit, wrongful taking or disposing of property

Christy Webster -- serve jail time

Charles Woolsey -- shoplifting, controlled substance possession