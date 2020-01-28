Sad New Studies Say 50 Percent Describe Themselves as Lonely

If a new study is accurate, every other person you meet is lonely. Please tell me this isn't true.

Study Finds shared information about a new survey done by the Royal Horticulture Society. They interviewed 2,000 people and found half describe themselves as lonely. Sigh.

I wish I could say that's just one isolated article based on just one survey. Unfortunately, I can't. Marketwatch found the exact same proportion of lonely people when they shared a survey of Americans. Oh, and Fortune found lonely people make up half of our population, too.

Psychology Today considers loneliness an epidemic. It affects all age groups, but may be more prevalent among the youngest and oldest among us.

I was initially shocked by the numbers I found especially considering how many devices and apps we have now where people can connect with others. But, the more I thought about it, the more I understood. While digital devices give us connection possibilities, most of them (if not all) feel artificial.

I don't live near most of my Facebook friends now, but even when I did we would rarely actually meet in person. Conversations happened in Facebook Messenger, etc. If I didn't have my wife and kids, I'd probably feel like a hermit.

What about you?