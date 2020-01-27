Justin Bieber Announces North American Tour Dates
Justin Bieber revealed his 2020 North American Changes Tour.
This comes after the announcement of his highly anticipated fifth studio album, Changes, releasing Feb. 14. The tour will feature opening acts Kehlani and Jaden Smith that will trek throughout the United States and Canada.
The tour will kick off in Seattle on May 14 and conclude in New Jersey on Sept. 26. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Feb. 14 at noon local time via his website. American Express cardholders can join the pre-sale Thursday (Jan. 30) at 10 AM local time through Thursday (Feb. 13) at 10 PM local time.
$1 from each ticket purchased will be donated to Bieber's foundation, which supports mental health wellness.
Bieber has had an extremely busy day with the release of his collaboration with Kehlani on "Get Me" and the premiere of his YouTube series, Justin Bieber: Seasons. Changes is available to pre-order now and fans can expect a special edition version of the album that will be available exclusively at Target.
THE CHANGES TOUR DATES:
May 14 - Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
May 17 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
May 19 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
May 22 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium
May 26 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 29 - Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
June 2 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
June 5 - Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
June 9 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 13 - Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
June 16 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 19 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
June 21 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
June 24- Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest
June 27 - Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
June 30 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
July 2 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
July 6 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
July 8 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
July 11 - Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
July 13 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
July 15 - Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
July 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
July 21 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
July 27 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
July 29 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
Aug. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 4 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 6 - University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
Aug. 8 - Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
Aug. 12 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Aug. 14 - Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
Aug. 16 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Aug. 18 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Aug. 21 - Landover, MD @ FedExField
Aug. 24 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Aug. 26 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
Aug. 29 - Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
Sept. 1 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 3 - Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
Sept. 10 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
Sept. 14 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Sept. 17 - Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
Sept. 26 - E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium