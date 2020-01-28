Area law enforcement agencies will have an increased presence in Natrona County Friday through Superbowl Sunday.

Those agencies include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Natrona County Sheriff's Office and police departments from Casper, Evansville and Mills.

"Everyone wants to have a good time for the big game, so we want our fans to plan safe rides home if they plan to party," Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters said in a press release. "Just one drink can impair your judgment. You should never put yourself, or others, at risk because you made the choice to drink and drive."

Even if you don't have a sober ride home, there are a multitude of options that are all better than getting behind the wheel. Bar patrons can ask their bartender to call Natrona County SafeRide. Anyone can call a cab or use a rideshare service.

Anyone who sees a possible drunk driver is urged to contact Natrona County law enforcement or call 911.