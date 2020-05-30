Protesters Clash with Police, Damage Downtown Denver [GALLERY]

Protests erupted in Denver on Friday over the death of George Floyd, who died while in the custody of the Minneapolis police.

Protesters poured into the streets of Denver stopping traffic in various parts of the city. The protest was mostly focused around the Colorado State Capital building. Hundreds of people spray painted, defaced, yelled, and threw things causing the Denver Police to stage at a empty parking lot north of the capital. As night fell Police clashed with the protesters shooting tear gas iinto the crowd and using flash grenades to make a lot of noise. The protesters left the area, spreadiing out through downtown damaging buildings, lighting fires and throwing rocks and unopened water bottles at passing cars.

After Thursday night, when a protester appeared to be run over on purpose by a driver, and the Friday night damage done to downtown, the Mayor of Denver has enacted a curfew for Saturday night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.