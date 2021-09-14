QUIZ: Can You Identify the Correct Casper Business Logo?

We see logos every single day in Casper. We see them when we are driving, watching TV, and scrolling through Facebook. Even though you may have seen a certain logo thousands of times, could you correctly identify it next to a similar one? It may not be as easy as you think.

Casper has a wide variety of businesses, each of them with their own special branding and logo. We know these businesses well and are very familiar with their imagery. However, you can see the same thing dozens of times over and still not really SEE it. Sure you know what the Sinclair logo looks like, but if it were side by side to a similar one, would you be able to tell which one is correct? That is your challenge today.

How many did you get wrong? How many did you get right? Did you challenge your friends and do better than them? We will see.

