The Natrona County School District board of trustees sold the former North Casper Elementary School to a community agency during its meeting Monday.

The district sold it to the Casper Housing Authority, which submitted the low bid of $150,000.

The only other bidder on the 28,744-square-foot building at 1014 Glenarm St. was Poor Boys Holdings, LLC, which submitted a bid of $151,151.15. Poor Boys, the company of former Poor Boys Steakhouse owner Pat Sweeney, later withdrew its bid.

In October, the district sold the building to the American Legion George W. Vroman Post 2 for $200,000. Poor Boys Holdings also bid on the building then, offering $85,000.

At the time, trustee Dave Applegate said the $200,000 bid was below market value of $326,000, but the $30,000 to $50,000 annual cost of maintaining the empty building justified the sale

However, the American Legion post backed out of the deal, so the building went on the market again.



