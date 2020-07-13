Sheridan Family Stranded In Denver After Their Vehicle Is Stolen

A Sheridan, Wyoming family is currently stuck in Denver, Colorado after their van was stolen from the hotel parking lot where they are staying.

The Fischer Family regularly travel between their Sheridan home and critical care facilities in both Montana and Colorado. Ira and Yvonne Fischer have a son, Lane, who has down syndrome. The family's 1996 Chevy van is more than just a mode of transportation, it is their lifeline. The van has different types of life-saving equipment for Lane, including two vents and a vent stand, an oxygen concentrator and five oxygen tanks.

The vehicle was stolen Friday evening (July 10th, 2020). Lane's mother, Yvonne, stated to Denver 7 News:

It is heartbreaking that someone would even think to take, even if it wasn’t his, any handicapped vehicle. I just don’t understand.

Click here to help out the Fischer family through the Contact7Cares program. One hundred percent of contributions go to helping the family.

*Be sure to specify donations are for the Fischers by selecting "Help Replace Stolen Handicap Van".*