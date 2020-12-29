Some Western States Ban Trail Cameras

Arizona is the fist state where their wild game commission voted unanimously to ban trail cameras.

A few western states, including Arizona, have decided that these cameras area bad idea. The claim is that trail cameras give hunters an unfair advantage over game. They don't see it as a fair contest, or chase.

These cameras are used all of the country by hunters and other nature lovers, even biologist, to see what is moving around in the woods when humans are not around.

When these devices were first invented they used disposable film cameras. Motion detectors would trigger the camera. The film would be taken by the owner to be developed.

Then came the digital era. Simply remove the memory card and put it into a computer to see what was recorded. That would included both still photos and video.

We are now in the era of live action video. A hunter can sit in his warm truck with multiple cameras feeding video to his phone or tablet. When he sees an animal passing by one of his cameras he can get out and head that way.

Back in 2018 this same commission banned “live-action” game cameras only. But now they don't even want the ones that take still pictures.

But trail cam' lovers are not going down without a fight. A change.org petition has been gathering signatures to change the law. The petitioners cites a list of good reasons to use these cameras. You can read those reasons at this link.

