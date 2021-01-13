Trail Camera Shows a Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park

Here's something you don't see every day if ever. A remote trail camera in Yellowstone National Park showed an actual wolverine.

I gotta give credit to Cowboy State Daily for this catch. I saw their share first. Yellowstone National Park just dropped this video on Twitter.

Wolverine sightings in Yellowstone are so rare, I had to look up the actual number on the National Park Service website. According to a relatively recent count, there are only 7 confirmed sightings of wolverines in the park.

Why so rare? As the NPS site states, wolverines den in deep snow and are solitary animals which means you won't see a lot of wolverine parties.

This wolverine running through the snow in Yellowstone proves once again that Wyoming never fails to surprise when it comes to the variety of wildlife you'll see here.