South Park Creators Want to Buy Denver’s Casa Bonita Restaurant

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have thrown their proverbial hats in to buy Denver's Casa Bonita, after the restaurant filed for Chapter 11 protection in early April.

Anybody who has seen South Park knows that Denver's famed Casa Bonita restaurant has played an integral role in the show, even serving as the title of a Season 7 episode.

South Park takes places in Colorado, and the creators of the show, have had a soft spot for the restaurant for years. Now, they are taking that love to new heights. Parker and Stone told The Hollywood Reporter that they want to buy the restaurant and 'treat it right.'

“We are absolutely trying to buy it,” Parker said. “We are going to do everything we can. We want to make it right and make it amazing.”

Parker and Stone said they grew up with Casa Bonita and that it breaks their hearts to see it currently closed down.

“It’s just sitting there. It sucks,” Parker said. “For a moment when it was like, ‘Casa Bonita is going to close down,’ we said, ‘We’re going to go buy it.’ And I felt like it was the crowning achievement of my life.”

Casa Bonita is a Mexican restaurant but, as anybody who has ever been there can attest, it's so much more than that. It's got an arcade, a waterfall, a freakin' cave!...it's no wonder that Eric Cartman lost his mind when he got to eat there.

But as great as Casa Bonita is, Parker and Stone want to make it even better.

“We started talking about the changes we’re going to make — mostly with the food,” Parker said. “We’re going to make really awesome food. I was already thinking about how I was going to make Black Bart’s Cave a little bigger.”

Summit Family Restaurants is the company that currently owns Casa Bonita, and THR reports that a possible sale is in limbo, due to ongoing court proceedings. The restaurant, like many others, took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Parker and Stone want to swoop in and add their own 'Chef,' taking the family restaurant to all new heights.

“We want to buy Casa Bonita and treat it right. I feel like it was neglected even before the pandemic,” Parker said.