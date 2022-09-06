Special Olympics Wyoming State Equestrian Show on Friday

Special Olympics Wyoming will host the annual State Equestrian Show on Friday, September 9 from 9:45 am till 12:30 pm at Reach 4A Star Riding Academy in Casper.

Events include: Barrel Racing, English Equitation, Equestrian Dressage, Equestrian Showmanship, Figure 8 Stake Race, Horsemanship, In Hand Trail, Pole Bending, Stock Seat Equitation, Team Relay - 2 Person (Unified or Traditional), Western Riding, and Working Trails.

For a detailed schedule, please visit: www.sowy.org/index.php/equestrian-show.

Special Olympics Wyoming could always utilize more volunteers to help keep score, assist with skills stations and awarding medals. If you or someone you know would like to volunteer for any of these duties, please contact Laura Kelly at our office, (307) 235-3062.

About Special Olympics Wyoming:

Special Olympics Wyoming is a non-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.

Founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Special Olympics provides people with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. Everyone involved in Special Olympics—including over 1.1 million coaches and volunteers—also benefits as we strive together for excellence and appreciation of all different abilities.

