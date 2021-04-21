You can watch almost every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie ever made on Disney+ — except the two Spider-Man films, which were produced and distributed by Sony. They hold the movie rights to the character, and they’ve produced every big-screen Spider-Man film to date. That’s the way things would have remained for the foreseeable future, but now the holes in any potential MCU marathon on Disney+ could be filled thanks to a new deal between the two companies.

According to Variety, Sony and Disney have signed a deal to bring Sony movies to Disney+ and various other Disney streaming sites and cable channels. The deal is for the window called “Pay 2,” the second post-theatrical release window for Sony movies. (Netflix recently signed a deal for Sony’s “Pay 1” window, or first post-theatrical release, for the next several years.) The tl;dr version: About nine months after a Sony title plays in theaters, it’ll head to Netflix. After a period of time on Netflix, it’ll head to one of Disney’s brands including “Disney Plus, Hulu, FX Networks, ABC, Disney Channels and Freeform.”

The deal between Sony and Disney also reportedly “includes a significant number of library titles that will be spread among various outlets” — which is where all the previous Spider-Man films could come in, along with upcoming titles like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Into the Spider-Verse 2. The deal is not just for Sony’s Marvel titles; it includes their various theatrical releases starting in 2022.

Given that timeframe, it will be a while before No Way Home or any other Sony Marvel titles show up on Disney+. (Venom might be a little too hardcore to ever show up there.) Still, if you could watch all the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movies at the same time, in the same place, as Spider-Man: No Way Home? That would be pretty cool. Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17, 2021.

