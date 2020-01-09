SPOTTED: Abandoned Tow Truck Looks Exactly Like Mater From Disney’s ‘Cars’

Someone call Larry the Cable Guy, because there's a pretty darn cool-looking tow truck that needs a dose of personality. In a photo shared in the Everything Maine Facebook group, there's a lonely and quite abandoned looking tow truck in Norridgewock, Maine that looks almost identical to the lovable Mater, a character from Disney's Cars.

If you take a closer look at the side of the truck, it looks like whomever dolled up this beauty painted Mater right on the driver's side door. Our personal favorite touch to this Mater lookalike is that missing headlight and the two big front teeth on the front of the vehicle. If you're going all out to mimic a memorable character, this is how you do it.

However, it does look like "Mater of Maine" isn't chugging along on the roads anymore. Even the snow-covered field can't hide the rather impressive overgrowth of grass and weeds around the tow truck. That means whomever this gem belongs to has left it visible for all passersby to check out and enjoy.

So if you're looking for a road trip that has a little Disney-like magic wrapped around it, head to Norridgewock, Maine. Mater is waiting, and don't worry, he ain't going anywhere anytime soon.