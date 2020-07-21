Target Is Already Taking + Selling Out on Halloween Pre-Orders

No need to check the calendar, Halloween is still three months away.

As if 2020 didn't already feel like some weird time warp, here we are getting ready for Halloween... in July. Now maybe this is completely normal, but I feel like it's a little premature. I would be willing to make an exception for the fall season since I love fall however, seeing Jack-O-Lanterns next to back-to-school supplies seems a little odd.

Well, unless you're a Halloween purist.

If you love Halloween, this is music to your ears. In fact, you're probably not even reading the words I'm typing right now because you're already switching over to Target.com to see what they have. Yep, that's where I'm seeing decorations available for pre-order in their Hyde & EEK Boutique. And good on you because there are items that are already selling out!

These items won't even be released until August 27, but they are already disappearing like a ghost.

And, correct me if I'm wrong, but I think August is normal for Halloween stuff to start raising from the grave. Halloween has turned into a season that lasts all October long so September is usually reserved for preparation. Also, when you think of the year we've had, I'm sure all of us are looking for any and all festive distractions. I would not be surprised one bit if Santa Claus started infiltrating our shelves earlier this year too. He's also been navigating a pandemic and I'm sure he's anxious to get back to work.