Thankful Thursday Schedule For The Fall 2022 Season

It's time (at last) for a new season of Casper’s original Thursday night Party With A Purpose – Thankful Thursday at the smoke-free Beacon Club!

We’re back Thursday nights for the Fall 2022 season with our friends at Tito’s Vodka as we add to over $2 million you’ve helped raise for local charities – and as always, Thankful is the only event of its kind that gives 100% of the proceeds to local organizations doing local good.

Join us on Thursday nights starting September 15th – there will be multiple chances to win $500 in the bottle draw just for being in the room, and Tito’s will generously give the same amount to EACH of our charities to start them off, and there is a FREE Tito’s cocktail for everyone 21+.

The Beacon is smoke-free, and this event is family-friendly, so gather up your entire crew and show up for live auctions, the infamous Lucky Duck game, the bottle draw, 50/50 raffles, and lots of fun and surprises along the way.

The party starts at 5 each night, and the live auction gets underway around 6:30.

Here’s who you’ll be helping out this Fall at Thankful Thursday:

September 15th Jason's Friends: Created in 1996, the formation and philosophy of Jason’s Friends Foundation was inspired by the life of Rocky and Lisa Eades’ son Jason William Eades (April 7, 1986 – November 11, 1995). Jason’s Friends Foundation assists families across the state of Wyoming with children from birth through the age of 20 who have been diagnosed with cancer, brain tumors, or spinal cord tumors. They are here to spare the family the threat of a financial crisis arising during their medical emergency. They provide financial support where possible and focus on each family’s individual situation.

September 22nd Casper Mural Project: The Casper Mural Project's purpose and mission are to foster and encourage community expression through the creation of public art in the form of murals. In particular, to commission, orchestrate, and maintain community-related murals in the downtown Casper area for the benefit of the general public.

September 29th Natrona County SAFE Ride: Our mission is to increase awareness of the dangers and realities of drunk driving and to ultimately put an end to drunk driving in Natrona County. SAFE Ride partners with local organizations and businesses to provide free rides home to anyone that has been drinking.

October 6th Project Healing Waters: Project Healing Waters brings a high-quality, full-spectrum fly fishing program to an ever-expanding number of disabled active military service personnel across the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, in Military Hospitals, and the Warrior Transition Command.

October 13th Interfaith of Natrona County: Interfaith of Natrona County provides emergency assistance and services to persons and families living at or below the poverty level. When they are able, Interfaith also helps with rent and utilities.

October 20th Casper Wrestling Club: CWC is a youth sports club for beginners & elite wrestlers of all ages. Our facility provides a place for the youth of WY to spend time improving their athletic performance & general well-being while also forming lifelong bonds with positive role models.

October 27th Self Help Center: To provide 24 hour crisis intervention, emergency safe house, and comprehensive supportive services to domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, stalking, elder abuse victims, and substance use treatment; and reduce future cycles of violence.

November 3rd Mary Bennion Foundation: The Mary Bennion Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 2001 to assist individuals and their families with travel-related financial obligations involved in the organ transplant process. All donations are tax-deductible and directly assist patients with expenses .

November 10th Children's Advocacy Project: The Children’s Advocacy Project (CAP) is a team of committed agencies and individual professionals who work together to provide coordinated forensic and comprehensive services for alleged victims of child maltreatment and children who witness violence to minimize trauma to children, to break the cycle of abuse and to foster a more effective and efficient community response to child maltreatment.

November 17th Food For Thought Project: Wyoming Food for Thought Project began in October 2012 in response to a needed solution to the holes in the hunger safety net. Led by Jamie Purcell, Executive Director, Food for Thought seeks to work toward ending hunger as part of an overall community effort to alleviate poverty through providing food accessibility resources, educating through workshops and classes, and empowering through SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, and more.

Want to put your charity on our Thankful Thursday waitlist?

Follow this link and fill out the form.

16 No Cost And Low Cost Family Friendly Activities To Do In Central Wyoming When you have children (and especially if you have a larger family) it can be hard to find fun things to do in Wyoming, while sticking to a budget. Here are 16 suggestions that are no-cost or low-cost and all of the activities are located in Central Wyoming.