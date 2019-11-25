Thankful Thursday Spring 2020 Calendar

The new year brings a new season of Casper’s original Thursday night Party With A Purpose – Thankful Thursday, at the smoke-free Beacon Club! We’re back Thursday nights for the Spring 2020 season with our friends at Tito’s Vodka as we add to over $1.6 million you’ve helped raise for local charities – and as always, Thankful is the only event of its kind that gives 100% of the proceeds to local organizations doing local good.

Join us on Thursday nights starting January 9th – there’s a chance to win $500 in the bottle draw just for being in the room, and Tito’s will generously give the same amount to EACH of our charities to start them off and there is a FREE Tito’s cocktail for everyone 21+.

The Beacon is smoke-free and this event is family-friendly so gather up your entire crew and show up for live auctions, the infamous Lucky Duck game, 50/50 raffles and lots of fun & surprises along the way.

The party starts at 5 each night, and the live auction gets underway around 6:30.

Here’s who you’ll be helping out in the new year at Thankful Thursday:

January 9th- Casper Humane Society: It is the purpose of the Casper Humane Society to find homes for homeless animals, to encourage the neutering and spaying of pets, to prevent and alleviate cruelty to animals, and to provide humane education to the community.The Humane Society feeds and cares for homeless and unwanted animals in the Casper and surrounding areas. We provide medical care, shelter and love to those who have been abandoned, lost or surrendered to us.

January 16th- Audubon of the Rockies: Audubon of the Rockies is the regional office of the National Audubon Society for Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah. Using science, outreach, and policy, we holistically address the core threats facing birds in our region. A nonprofit conservation organization since 1905, Audubon believes in a world in which people and wildlife thrive.

January 23rd- Herder Pride: Glenrock's Booster Club will be raising money for a beloved local family. You can learn more about Sterling and Skyla Smith and the challenges they have ahead by following this link.

January 30th- Drew's Decision: Drew's Decision is dedicated to suicide prevention through education, intervention by providing someone to guide you through your crisis, and postvention by providing you with the resources needed in order to navigate through the difficult process of final arrangements, celebration of life services, filing of paperwork, and help with learning your new "normal" way of life. We have been there, and with help, it is possible to get through this.

February 6th- Natrona County Alcohol Task Force (Safe Ride of Natrona County): The mission of the Natrona County Alcohol Task Force is to increase awareness of the dangers and realities of drunk driving and put an end to drunk driving in Natrona County. The task force is made up of local law enforcement agencies along with local bar, restaurant, and taxi services.

February 13- Glenrock Area Food Pantry: This is a community-owned food pantry. Anyone in the community is welcome to use the food pantry, regardless of income. All distributions are on a donation basis, but no one is required to donate. It is open on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday every month. Distribution times will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for seniors and the disabled, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the general public. The Food Pantry is located at 506 W. Birch #15 in downtown Glenrock.



February 20- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming: Big Brothers Big Sisters is one of the only prevention programs in Wyoming proven to affect a broad range of social issues. Program evaluations consistently show that after entering the program, children are less likely to become delinquent, use alcohol, tobacco or drugs, or drop out of school. Thus, investing in Big Brothers Big Sisters is more cost-effective than investing in single-issue prevention programs.

February 27- Here to Help Wyoming Foundation: Founded by Richard and Nikki Walker. Richard and Nikki along with the Here To Help Foundation of Wyoming ambassadors are committed to providing services for our local community and around Wyoming. We are here to help those who are having a hard time getting that job or finding a place to fit in, putting a meal on the table.

March 5- Special Olympics Wyoming: The mission of Special Olympics Wyoming is to provide year round participation in sports training and athletic competition in a variety of well-coached Olympic-Type sports for individuals with intellectual disabilities by providing athletes with continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness skills, express courage, experience joy and participate in the sharing of talents, skills and friendship with their families, friends, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

March 12- Community Action Partnership of Natrona County: The mission of Community Action of Natrona County is to reduce poverty, revitalize low-income communities, empower low-income families and individuals to become fully self-sufficient, reduce delinquency and crime, promote mental health, prevent substance abuse and family violence and encourage cooperation with educational, health, and other anti-poverty programs.

March 19- National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wyoming: NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI advocates for access to services, treatment, supports and research and is steadfast in its commitment to raising awareness and building a community of hope for all of those in need.

March 26- Tate Geological Museum: The mission of the Tate Geological Museum at Casper College is to provide educational resources to the community, researchers, and visitors. Our position as a regional Earth Science Education Center is maintained by exhibits, educational programs, active collecting, and collections preservation.

April 2- Fraternal Order of the Eagles: The Fraternal Order of Eagles is an international non-profit organization uniting fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice, and equality, to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills and promoting peace, prosperity, gladness, and hope.

April 9- Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps: For sixty years, the Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps has been at the cutting edge of the marching arts. The seeds that have been planted by the long blue line over the years have nurtured the activity into a high-level performing and athletic art form. With that growth has come major expenses and support needs. Join us as we continue this unique mission of excellence and help inspire and raise the leaders of tomorrow.

April 16- Safe Kids Wyoming: Safe Kids Central Wyoming is led by Wyoming Medical Center Foundation, which provides dedicated and caring staff, operation support and other resources to assist in achieving our common goal: keeping your kids safe. Based on the needs of the community, this coalition implements evidence-based programs, such as car-seat checkups, safety workshops and sports clinics, that help parents and caregivers prevent childhood injuries, Safe Kids Central Wyoming is led by Wyoming Medical Center Foundation, which provides dedicated and caring staff, operation support and other resources to assist in achieving our common goal: keeping your kids safe. Based on the needs of the community, this coalition implements evidence-based programs, such as car-seat checkups, safety workshops and sports clinics, that help parents and caregivers prevent childhood injuries,

April 23- Alzheimer's Association: The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is three full-time staff and many wonderful volunteers serving the 10,000 Wyomingites living with Alzheimer's and other dementias, along with their 28,000 caregivers and the general public. Together, we present community education programs; offer support groups for caregivers; provide individual care consultations, and advocate on the state and federal levels for our constituents. The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is three full-time staff and many wonderful volunteers serving the 10,000 Wyomingites living with Alzheimer's and other dementias, along with their 28,000 caregivers and the general public. Together, we present community education programs; offer support groups for caregivers; provide individual care consultations, and advocate on the state and federal levels for our constituents.

April 30- Casper Children's Theater: Whether watching a play or jumping onto the stage and acting in a Casper Children's Theater production, children in our community have observed and portrayed the unique ways people experience life, allowing them to get a better understanding of what other people go through and help to encourage empathy. Whether watching a play or jumping onto the stage and acting in a Casper Children's Theater production, children in our community have observed and portrayed the unique ways people experience life, allowing them to get a better understanding of what other people go through and help to encourage empathy.