The Safest Place To Celebrate The 4th This Year Is Wyoming

I'm not saying that people don't have the right to protest. This is America. That right is protected. But things have gotten way out of hand.

For many places in America, flying the flag, playing patriotic music, and shooting off fireworks will actually cause more trouble. In a few places, for safety reasons, it is not being allowed at all.

But there is one place where what this nation was really founded on and what it stands for will be celebrated without worry of it causing trouble - Wyoming.

No state is perfect. We have our share of problems just like anyone else. But it is easy to understand how to live out here. It was even put into our "Code Of The West" and signed by a Wyoming governor.

"Live each day with courage.

Take pride in your work.

Always finish what you start.

Do what has to be done.

Be tough, but fair.

When you make a promise, keep it.

Ride for the brand.

Talk less and say more.

Remember that some things aren't for sale.

Know where to draw the line."

That's it. That is all you need to know to live out here.

That is why, on this 4th of July, Wyoming will celebrate what it means to be a free state in a free nation.