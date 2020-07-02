The number of reported lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose on Tuesday by 30 to bring the statewide total to 1,233, plus six new probable cases bringing that total to 317, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The health department also reported 893 recovered lab-confirmed cases and 246 recovered probable cases. The number of deaths statewide remained at 20.

In Natrona County, the number of confirmed cases rose to 109 with 22 probable cases.

Statewide, Fremont County had the most cases at 322, followed by Laramie County at 182, then Uinta County at 143.

As of Tuesday, the state health laboratory had completed 24,310 tests, and commercial labs had completed 23,487 tests.

As of Tuesday, 9.7% of confirmed cases had required hospitalization, 64..9% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown. (This information reflects only hospitalizations reported to the Wyoming Department of Health, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness. It does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.)

As of Tuesday, 32.4% of confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 44.9% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, 55.5% identify as white, 25.7% identify as American Indian, 15% identify as Hispanic and 1.2% identify as Black.

Most cases were in the 19-29-year age group at 24.8%, followed by the 40-49-year age group at 15.7%, and the 30-39-year age group at 15.4%.

The most reported symptoms of confirmed cases were coughing at 54.3%, followed by headache at 46.6%, and muscle aches at 46%.

The Wyoming Department of Health continues to recommend social distancing, and wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing is not possible or reasonable.

These are the cases by county. The Wyoming Health Department said the first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; the second number shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 31 (3).

Big Horn: 17 (3).

Campbell: 44 (13).

Carbon: 13 (10).

Converse: 16 (10).

Crook: 7.

Fremont: 322 (39).

Goshen: 4 (1).

Hot Springs: 9 (3).

Johnson: 16 (4).

Laramie: 182 (100).

Lincoln: 22 (5).

Natrona: 109 (22).

Niobrara: 1 (1).

Park: 50 (7).

Platte: 3 (1).

Sheridan: 19 (8).

Sublette: 3 (3).

Sweetwater: 83 (9).

Teton: 103 (33).

Uinta: 143 (37).

Washakie: 34 (5).

Weston: 2.

