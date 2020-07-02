Video Shows Woman Provoking Yellowstone Bison Before it Attacked

It's easy to see why this didn't end well. A new video share shows a woman provoking a bison at Yellowstone National Park before it attacked her.

KOTA TV shared this video including interviews from the family that captured video as it was happening.

A few days ago, we reported on this 72-year old woman who was hospitalized after the attack. When you approach a wild animal repeatedly as witnessed in this video, you're practically asking for trouble. Here's a quote from the Yellowstone official from the previous report in response to the attack:

The series of events that led to the goring suggest the bison was threatened by being repeatedly approached to within 10 feet,” said Yellowstone’s Senior Bison Biologist Chris Geremia. “Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviors like pawing the ground, snorting, bobbing their head, bellowing, and raising their tail. If that doesn’t make the threat (in this instance it was a person) move away, a threatened bison may charge. To be safe around bison, stay at least 25 yards away, move away if they approach, and run away or find cover if they charge.