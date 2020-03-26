This Children’s Book Can Help Explain COVID-19 to Your Kids

It's available for free or by donation with money going to No Kid Hungry.

These are uneasy times. These are times that many of us have questions about. Questions that are certainly hard to answer, especially if they are coming from your kids. I don't have kids of my own, but I can only imagine how difficult it is to explain to you children what is happening right now without scaring them.

This is where something like their favorite characters or a simply story can come in.

A few years back, I met a musician named Ben Rabb through a mutual friend. He's a talented music maker and he's got such way with words that I'm not surprised that he turned this time of self quarantine into a creative time. In an Instagram post, he talked about how reading to his nephew over video chat inspired him to make something for kids during this time. He feels there is a need for a children's book to make COVID-19 less scary.

So he wrote 'The Spooky Shallow Cough.'

He enlisted the help of a friend to illustrate it. The book addresses things like quarantine and how to properly cough or sneeze. It's simple, lighthearted and will also help out a great cause.

The e-book is available at SpookyShallowCought.com for free, but you can also donate money if you choose. All of the proceeds from the book will be donated to No Kid Hungry. This is an organization that works to feed kids who depend on school meal programs across the country.