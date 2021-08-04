This Sweet Little Glenrock Girl With Cystic Fibrosis Needs Your Help

Hannah Bryan
Cystic Fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. More than 70,000 people worldwide are living with Cystic Fibrosis with more than 75 percent of people with Cystic Fibrosis diagnosed by age 2.

Hannah Bryan

Clover is a little girl who lives in Glenrock, Wyoming who has been diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis. She travels to Denver for doctor's appointments every three months and is on 6 different medications that need to be taken multiple times a day.

Hannah Bryan

Clover is a fighter, and her loved ones describe her as a strong bright spirit that lights up a room as soon as she enters it.

On September 11th, her family and community are showing their support for Clover with an event called "Cars For Clover".

Registration for the Car Show is from 10-12 at The 4 Aces (both located in Downtown Glenrock). The entry fee is $25 and includes a T-shirt. There will be 14 different Awards handed out to participants in the Car Show.

This family friendly event will be from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm in Downtown Glenrock (Cowboy State Brewing and The 4 Aces) and includes:

  • Live Music
  • Bounce Houses
  • Dunk Tank
  • Vendors
  • Food
  • Raffles/Giveaways
  • Mermaids and Pirates

Proceeds from this event will go to help Clover and other children that have been diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis.

If you have any questions about the event or would like to offer a donation or sponsorship please email cars4clover@gmail.com

Wyoming, I can't wait to see how you show up for this brave little girl!

Filed Under: cars for clover, cystic fibrosis
Categories: News
