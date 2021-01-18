This Video Accurately Illustrates What Wyoming Wind Feels Like

It is no secret that Wyoming has some very dangerous wind speeds. Semi trucks often get blown over, lawn furniture is often seen flying through the sky and opening both car doors simultaneously can be detrimental to your health.

A new video posted to Twitter account, TheBestFigen, shows a guy walking down the street, when a sudden wind gust causes him to go flying through the air and crashing into a parked vehicle.

It is worth noting that while I'm fairly sure this video took place no where near Wyoming, it is an accurate visual representation of what the wind can do here, especially when the wind speed exceeds 45 miles per hour (my eldest actually learned that very valuable lesson his first day in Casper at the tender age of 8-years old when my passenger side SUV door darn near took him out).

What I am curious though what was on the sidewalk. Why was it there? What was its purpose?

Hopefully that guy is okay, because that flight did not look fun at all.