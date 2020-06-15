Time-lapse Video Shows Lost Creek Wildfire Near Cody

There are now videos being shared of the Lost Creek Wildfire that is burning near Cody and Yellowstone.

This new time-lapse video was taken over the weekend as you can see lines of vehicles parked on the side of the highway to watch the progression of this fire.

As we previously reported, this wildfire had already burned over 500 acres west of Cody. Hand crews, multiple engines, two heavy air tankers and three helicopters were being utilized to fight the fire. No cause has been reported as far as how this wildfire started.

There was another video that was shared over the weekend that appears to show the fire from a closer perspective.