Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they tested positive for COVID-19, a.k.a. the novel coronavirus. The married couple, both 63 years old, are now the first celebrities to make their diagnosis public.

Hanks and Wilson are currently on location in Australia working on Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film, in which Hanks will portray the rock 'n' roll icon's famous manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

During production, both Hanks and Wilson began to feel ill, including coming down with "body aches," "chills" and "slight fevers." Concerned about the progression of symptoms, the couple were tested for coronavirus.

The pair revealed their positive diagnosis via a statement Wednesday evening (March 11).

Hanks and Wilson have pledged to follow medical protocol, including continued testing, observation and isolation as needed.

Read Tom and Rita's public announcement on social media, below:

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"