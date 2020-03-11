Nerf Gun Arenas Are A Real Thing & Casper Needs One

Casper has had a few different laser tag arenas and at least one indoor paintball arena, but now, we need a Nerf gun arena.

I didn't even know this was a thing until a few days ago. Considering the sheer size of my children's Nerf gun armories (not even taking into account my own), I think this business would thrive locally. For one, it's fun for all ages. Second, it's basically a lower maintenance form of laser tag anyway, but with a lot more weapon options. If an arena allowed you to bring you own weapons, the fun would be limitless.

For those that don't know, Nerf is a Hasbro toy division that specializes in blasters, toy guns that shoot a soft foam ammunition.

Now that I know this is a thing, I will not be happy until Casper has at least one of these, whether it be mobile, inside or outside. Someone please, let's make this a thing. Until then, the closest dedicated Nerf Arena is located in the Denver area, called BattleZone.