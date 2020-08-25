Two COVID Outbreaks in Wyoming Connected to Churches

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Officials say two outbreaks of the coronavirus in Fremont County were tied to churches. The exact number of confirmed cases is uncertain.

Fremont County spokesman Michael Jones said the first cluster had anywhere between 10 and 30 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Jones said the second church was hosting a camp.

Officials are currently investigating the church and contact tracing possible infections.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Fremont County has had 506 confirmed coronavirus cases since March.

The county accounts for more than a third of the state’s overall death toll of 37 with 13 deaths.