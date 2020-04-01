Three More COVID-19 Cases In Natrona County Brings Total To 15

UPDATE, 10:30 a.m.

Shortly after this story was initially published, Casper-Natrona County Public Health reported a third new case in Natrona County. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, there are 15 reported cases of COVID-19 in Natrona County. The Wyoming Department of Health reports 130 cases in the state at the same time.

Health officials reported two additional coronavirus cases in Natrona County, bringing the county's total to 14.

According to a Casper-Natrona County Public Health news release, the cases were identified Wednesday morning. The two individuals are self-quarantining at the recommendation of health officials.

No further details were released. It's unclear if the two cases are related.